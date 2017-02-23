Hear Foo Fighters guitarist go country for track from new solo album
Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett has revealed details of his new solo album release, as well as sharing a country-tinged track from it. Shiflett, previously a member of No Use for a Name, recorded third solo LP 'West Coast Town' in Nashville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|1 hr
|oularkin
|182
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|3 hr
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan 30
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan 27
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan 20
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|38
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|697
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC