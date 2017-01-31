Hear Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett's New Country Song 'West Coast Town'

On his infectious new solo song "West Coast Town," Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett flawlessly blends blue-collar country punk with a catchy Bakersfield bounce. Borrowing the rowdy swagger of Prison Bound -era Social Distortion and the SoCal sheen of Buck Owens and Dwight Yoakam, Shiflett crafts a sound that is both geographically grounded and wholly his own.

