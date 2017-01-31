Hear Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett's N...

Hear Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett's New Country Song 'West Coast Town'

On his infectious new solo song "West Coast Town," Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett flawlessly blends blue-collar country punk with a catchy Bakersfield bounce. Borrowing the rowdy swagger of Prison Bound -era Social Distortion and the SoCal sheen of Buck Owens and Dwight Yoakam, Shiflett crafts a sound that is both geographically grounded and wholly his own.

