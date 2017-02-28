H2O & Killing Time playing City Gardens-presented Dave Franklin tribute

Vision frontman Dave Franklin sadly passed away earlier this year at the way-too-young age of 47, and a tribute show for the NJHC musician will take place this April in his home state. The show is presented by the now-defunct Trenton venue City Gardens , which Vision were no strangers of, and it happens at Asbury Park's Convention Hall on April 2 .

