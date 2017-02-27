Greg Graffin Trades Punk-Rock for "Old-Time Music" on Rootsy New Solo Album
Dr. Greg Graffin is about to release his third solo album, and first since 2006's Cold as the Clay . He also has about a dozen shows lined up this year with his iconic punk group Bad Religion, is thinking up new ideas for his next book, and still has to come up with lectures for his other career as a college professor in the fall.
