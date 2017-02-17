Green Initiatives launches Re:Form to end textile waste
Green Initiatives, a non-government institution, has launched Re:Form, an all encompassing new programme designed to educate consumers on the impact of clothing consumption habits and how the public can help end it. Re:Form has been launched in partnership with Community Centre Shanghai and Crown Relocations at Green Initiatives' 71st film screening.
