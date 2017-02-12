Green Day's "Still Breathing" Stays #...

Green Day's "Still Breathing" Stays #1 At...

Green Day's "Still Breathing" extends its alternative radio reign, while The 1975's "Somebody Else" joins the Top 5. "Still Breathing" received ~2,901 plays during the February 5-11 tracking week. The count trails last week's mark by 152 but is still enough for a fourth straight week at #1.

