Green Day's "Still Breathing" Stays #1 At...
Green Day's "Still Breathing" extends its alternative radio reign, while The 1975's "Somebody Else" joins the Top 5. "Still Breathing" received ~2,901 plays during the February 5-11 tracking week. The count trails last week's mark by 152 but is still enough for a fourth straight week at #1.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FHWrestling.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|12 min
|FartGas
|187
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb 3
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan 30
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan 27
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan 20
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|38
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC