Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Invites Disabled Fan to Play Guitar Onstage in London

For years, Green Day have put out the invite to fans to come up and play a bit onstage with them, but for their recent show at London's O2 Arena there was a special moment that touched the heart of many fans. As Billie Joe Armstrong scanned the crowd for a fan to join them onstage to play guitar on a track, he spotted a young disabled woman in the crowd who was volunteering.

