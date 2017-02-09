Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Invites Disabled Fan to Play Guitar Onstage in London
For years, Green Day have put out the invite to fans to come up and play a bit onstage with them, but for their recent show at London's O2 Arena there was a special moment that touched the heart of many fans. As Billie Joe Armstrong scanned the crowd for a fan to join them onstage to play guitar on a track, he spotted a young disabled woman in the crowd who was volunteering.
