Good things come to those who wait

Good things come to those who wait

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Mercury

CALIFORNIAN punk-pop pioneers the Descendents are A hardly what one would call a prolific group, having A released only six more albums since their debut full-length Milo Goes to College came out in 1982. Nevertheless, good things come to those who wait, and the album received almost unanimous praise from critics and was the highest charting of the band's career, debuting in the top 20 both here and in the US when it came out last July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Feb 3 oularkin 182
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Feb 3 Fred Berg 292
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jan 30 Tantalizing Ty 51
does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06) Jan 27 tony briar mitchell 25
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Jan 20 tony briar mitchell 1,998
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Jan 19 tony briar mitchell 38
News Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06) Jan 19 tony briar mitchell 697
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,423 • Total comments across all topics: 278,603,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC