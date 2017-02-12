GeoQuiz: The Ramones, Rudolph Valentino and The Walking Dead

With its rolling lawns, star-studded tombs and summer movie series, the Hollywood Forever Cemetery is a popular draw. The site, originally built as the Hollywood Cemetery in 1899, has gone through tumultuous years, beginning with selling off land to neighboring Paramount Studios in the 1920s, followed by ownership from the 1940s through the '90s by a millionaire felon, who used the income to pay for his expensive hobbies, rather than keep up the property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.