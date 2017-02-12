GeoQuiz: The Ramones, Rudolph Valentino and The Walking Dead
With its rolling lawns, star-studded tombs and summer movie series, the Hollywood Forever Cemetery is a popular draw. The site, originally built as the Hollywood Cemetery in 1899, has gone through tumultuous years, beginning with selling off land to neighboring Paramount Studios in the 1920s, followed by ownership from the 1940s through the '90s by a millionaire felon, who used the income to pay for his expensive hobbies, rather than keep up the property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|2 hr
|helloween
|188
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb 3
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan 30
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan 27
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan 20
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|38
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC