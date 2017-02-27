From Flash Tattoos to a Fotomat Shack, Looking Beyond Books at the LA Art Book Fair 2017
Printed Matter's fifth annual LA Art Book Fair descended on the MOCA Geffen last weekend, bringing a staggering 300 publishers, galleries, artists, and booksellers to a consistently packed house of bibliophiles . Among the photocopied zines, limited-edition monographs, and antiquarian offerings, some of the highlights weren't books at all, but objects that expanded upon the idea of what books can provide: an affordable means to experience and collect art, democratizing it in the same way that the printing press democratized information almost 600 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Sun
|Earth Whisperer
|203
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb 3
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan 30
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|38
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC