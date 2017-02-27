From Flash Tattoos to a Fotomat Shack...

From Flash Tattoos to a Fotomat Shack, Looking Beyond Books at the LA Art Book Fair 2017

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Hyperallergic

Printed Matter's fifth annual LA Art Book Fair descended on the MOCA Geffen last weekend, bringing a staggering 300 publishers, galleries, artists, and booksellers to a consistently packed house of bibliophiles . Among the photocopied zines, limited-edition monographs, and antiquarian offerings, some of the highlights weren't books at all, but objects that expanded upon the idea of what books can provide: an affordable means to experience and collect art, democratizing it in the same way that the printing press democratized information almost 600 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Sun Earth Whisperer 203
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) Feb 7 Layla 3
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Feb 3 Fred Berg 292
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jan 30 Tantalizing Ty 51
does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 25
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 1,998
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 38
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,005 • Total comments across all topics: 279,210,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC