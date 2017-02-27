From Flash Tattoos to a Fotomat Shack, Looking Beyond Books at the LA Art Book Fair 2017

Printed Matter's fifth annual LA Art Book Fair descended on the MOCA Geffen last weekend, bringing a staggering 300 publishers, galleries, artists, and booksellers to a consistently packed house of bibliophiles . Among the photocopied zines, limited-edition monographs, and antiquarian offerings, some of the highlights weren't books at all, but objects that expanded upon the idea of what books can provide: an affordable means to experience and collect art, democratizing it in the same way that the printing press democratized information almost 600 years ago.

