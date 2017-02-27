Four new acts set to rock Bring it On
Organisers of the Bring It On! Festival have announced more performers for NSW's biggest Youth Week event on April 9. Ready to rock: Yours Truly - a Sydney based female-fronted pop band - will perform at the Bring it On! Festival. There will also be cultural performances, carnival rides and a youth services precinct.
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Feb 26
|Earth Whisperer
|203
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb 3
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan 30
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|38
