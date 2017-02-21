Foo Fighters & NOFX Supergroup Requests Nut Huggers and Rash Cream On Tour Rider

Punk rockers Me First and the Gimme Gimmes ' top priority when they hit the road is testicle care -- making sure their nuts are comfy. TMZ got a copy of the greenroom demands for the super group -- made up of NOFX's Fat Mike and Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett -- and a 5 pack of Hanes nut huggers are apparently crucial to their success ... as is Nicorette gum, mint flavor only.

