Ed Sheeran and Greenday confirmed for Glastonbury by... 2

With everyone rocking out to Foo Fighters in Frome amid the announcement that the band will headline Glastonbury Festival did Ed Sheeran and Greenday get confirmed for Glastonbury by accident by the BBC? All eyes were on the least secret secret gig of the year where rock giants Foo Fighters announced they will be performing at this year's festival and the BBC were covering the event online. But when they did a round up of who has been confirmed so far they seemed to confirm one to many bands, including Ed Sheeran and Green Day.

