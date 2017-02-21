Ed Sheeran and Greenday confirmed for...

Ed Sheeran and Greenday confirmed for Glastonbury by... 2

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: This Is Somerset

With everyone rocking out to Foo Fighters in Frome amid the announcement that the band will headline Glastonbury Festival did Ed Sheeran and Greenday get confirmed for Glastonbury by accident by the BBC? All eyes were on the least secret secret gig of the year where rock giants Foo Fighters announced they will be performing at this year's festival and the BBC were covering the event online. But when they did a round up of who has been confirmed so far they seemed to confirm one to many bands, including Ed Sheeran and Green Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Somerset.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Feb 19 Earth Whisperer 201
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) Feb 7 Layla 3
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Feb 3 Fred Berg 292
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jan 30 Tantalizing Ty 51
does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06) Jan 27 tony briar mitchell 25
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 1,998
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 38
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,467 • Total comments across all topics: 279,146,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC