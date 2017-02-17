Dublin punks Black Pitts deliver three-minute treats
Like slap in the face from Dublin's thriving underground punk scene, The Black Pitts deliver a brilliant slice of punk power pop Taking their name from a 12th century plague burial ground on the edge of Dublin's old city walls, The Black Pitts wear their outsider status like a cross daubed on a door. Their pestilential punk power pop is clearly plucked from the smouldering carnage left behind by The Sex Pistols, The Ramones and The New York Dolls and there is no let up in the trio's relentless gabba gabba assault.
