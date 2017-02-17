Dropkick Murphys tackle addiction on latest release, tour
When the Dropkick Murphys went into the studio to record their new album, lead singer Ken Casey was attending funerals left and right for friends who had overdosed on prescription opioids. Tim Brennan, lead guitarist , said this experience heavily influenced the band's ninth studio album, "11 Short Stories of Pain and Glory", and their subsequent tour, which continues on Wednesday night at EXPRESS LIVE! indoors.
