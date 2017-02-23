DOA fights back

DOA. The veteran punk band featuring drummer Paddy Duddy, singer-guitarist Joe Keithley and bassist Mike Hodsall will perform at Jazzbones later this month. Photo by Tom Weibe / The Tacoma Weekly DOA front man Joey Keithly's response to the election of Donald Trump was slightly different than that of the angry masses that have been marching down our streets and airport terminals of late.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tacoma Weekly.