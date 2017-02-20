Deftones, Rise Against Plot Joint Summer Tour
"Every once in awhile you get to share the stage with a band so powerful they make you work harder," Rise Against says of Deftones before 21-date trek Chino Moreno, Stephen Carpenter and the rest of the group discuss the making of "silky" yet "punishing" eighth LP, 'Gore' "We've been talking to Rise about touring together for a while now. Finally, everything aligned and we get to spend the summer playing shows with our friends.
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Feb 3
|oularkin
|182
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb 3
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan 30
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan 27
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan 20
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|38
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|697
