Crystal Fairy: Hear Mars Volta, Melvins, Le Butcherettes Collabo's Debut LP

The operatic, psychedelic sludge of Crystal Fairy is the convergence of contemporary art-rock royalty. The supergroup merges soaring dervish Teri Gender Bender of offbeat Mexican punk crew Le Butcherettes, At the Drive-In/Mars Volta founder Omar RodrA guez-LA3pez and the core members of long-running avant-metal institution the Melvins , Buzz Osborne and Dale Crover.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.