Concert review: Dropkick Murphys brings high-energy Celtic punk to Columbus
The last week of February might be a little early to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day, but the Dropkick Murphys felt no need to wait to get the festivities started at EXPRESS LIVE! indoors on Wednesday. The Boston band brought a loud and energetic show to Columbus that most people would not expect when they hear the word "Celtic" used to describe a band.
