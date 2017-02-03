Canelo: People From All Over The Worl...

Canelo: People From All Over The World Will Hit Chavez Jr. Fight

13 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

On Saturday, May 6, Las Vegas will play host to the kind of massive boxing event the city is known for when two-division world champion Canelo lvarez squares off at the new T-Mobile Arena. In 2017's first true mega fight, Alvarez will take on former WBC World Middleweight Champion Julio Csar Chvez, Jr. during the Cinco De Mayo weekend on Saturday, May 6. The event will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View.

