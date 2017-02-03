Canelo: People From All Over The World Will Hit Chavez Jr. Fight
On Saturday, May 6, Las Vegas will play host to the kind of massive boxing event the city is known for when two-division world champion Canelo lvarez squares off at the new T-Mobile Arena. In 2017's first true mega fight, Alvarez will take on former WBC World Middleweight Champion Julio Csar Chvez, Jr. during the Cinco De Mayo weekend on Saturday, May 6. The event will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|18 hr
|oularkin
|182
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|19 hr
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan 30
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan 27
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan 20
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|38
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|697
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC