California-by-way-of-Philly rocker Dave Hause on meaning what you say and saying what you mean
Dave Hause plays the Redwood on Thursday in support of his new album, "Bury Me in Philly," out Friday. One of the directives Dave Hause gave himself when recording his third solo album, "Bury Me in Philly," out Friday, was to be positive without being cheesy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Jan 31
|Earth Whisperer
|181
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan 30
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan 27
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan 20
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|38
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|697
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|CCGuy
|291
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC