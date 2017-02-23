California-by-way-of-Philly rocker Da...

California-by-way-of-Philly rocker Dave Hause on meaning what you say and saying what you mean

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Dave Hause plays the Redwood on Thursday in support of his new album, "Bury Me in Philly," out Friday. One of the directives Dave Hause gave himself when recording his third solo album, "Bury Me in Philly," out Friday, was to be positive without being cheesy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Jan 31 Earth Whisperer 181
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jan 30 Tantalizing Ty 51
does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06) Jan 27 tony briar mitchell 25
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Jan 20 tony briar mitchell 1,998
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Jan 19 tony briar mitchell 38
News Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06) Jan 19 tony briar mitchell 697
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Jan '17 CCGuy 291
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,455 • Total comments across all topics: 278,509,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC