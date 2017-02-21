Bookies Give 3-1 Odds That Daft Punk Will Replace Beyonce at Coachella
Yesterday, BeyoncA© announced her decision to pull out of Coachella and now bookies are using the opportunity to releasing odds on who will be her replacement. As it stands, Daft Punk is on top of the list as 3-to-1 favorites, followed by Jay Z at 5-to-1, and Kanye West at 7-to-1.
