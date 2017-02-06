Boney M headline Eden Festival which continues despite soaring police costs

DISCO legends Boney M are to headline one of Scotland 's biggest music festivals - which has pledged to continue despite soaring police costs. The 70s chart-toppers known for hits such as Rivers of Babylon, Mary's Boy Child, Ma Baker and Rasputin will headline the Eden Festival on the Sunday of the event which runs from June 8 to 11. US gypsy punk band Gogol Bordello are also headlining the festival which is held at Raehills Meadows near Moffat, Dumfries and Galloway.

