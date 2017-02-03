Blink 182's Tom DeLonge is Going Through Some Strange Times

Musicians have been making their way to feature films steadily for decades and now Blink 182 founder Tom DeLonge is set to throw his hat into the movie ring with his new feature, Strange Times . Strange Times centers on a rebellious group of San Diego skateboarders who take it upon themselves to investigate extreme paranormal activity around town, only to embark on an adventure that they could have never imagined.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DreadCentrol.com.