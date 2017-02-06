Blink-182 Comes to Tallahassee in May
The Pepsi Concert series proud to announce Blink-182 with special guests The Naked and Famous and Wavves live at The Pavilion at The Centre of Tallahassee on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Grammy nominated pop-punk band, Blink-182, announces new dates for the summer including music festivals and markets that they have missed during the first leg of the tour.
