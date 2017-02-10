Big Interview: Big Bash will launch Shrives album recorded in California
Grantham band The Shrives are releasing their first album this month, almost three years after they recorded it in California. The album is called Back in the Morrow and was produced by Billie Joe Armstrong of rock band Green Day, which in itself attracted a lot of interest from the music press.
