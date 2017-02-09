Best Bets: Cher, J.Lo, Diana Ross and more for your Las Vegas weekend
"We call this show Classic Cher but I don't even know what that means. We didn't have anything else to call it!" Cher was joking, probably, when she opened her new residency at the Park Theater at Monte Carlo Wednesday night with these remarks after descending from the ceiling singing "Woman's World."
