Bad Religion's Greg Graffin on New Country Album, Punk Persistence

" Millport is my exploration of the paradox between getting older and remaining relevant," concludes Greg Graffin, frontman for legendary punk band Bad Religion, about his forthcoming "old-time music" meets Seventies California country-rock solo album . "There's a great amount of symbolism in that idea," continues Graffin, who has led Bad Religion for almost four decades since the band's start in 1979.

