Bad Religion's Greg Graffin on New Country Album, Punk Persistence
" Millport is my exploration of the paradox between getting older and remaining relevant," concludes Greg Graffin, frontman for legendary punk band Bad Religion, about his forthcoming "old-time music" meets Seventies California country-rock solo album . "There's a great amount of symbolism in that idea," continues Graffin, who has led Bad Religion for almost four decades since the band's start in 1979.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Mon
|FartGas
|194
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb 3
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan 30
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan 27
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan 20
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|38
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC