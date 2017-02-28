American Idiot the musical more relev...

American Idiot the musical more relevant than ever: Grinspoon frontman

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Green Day's modern punk rock opera has more relevance in the Trump era than ever, according to the renowned Aussie rocker trying his hand at a musical for the first time since high school. American Idiot , the album, is a thoroughly anti-Bush critique of the modern US circa 2004 and one man's journey through the resulting confusion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) Tue Layla 3
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Feb 3 oularkin 182
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Feb 3 Fred Berg 292
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jan 30 Tantalizing Ty 51
does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06) Jan 27 tony briar mitchell 25
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Jan 20 tony briar mitchell 1,998
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Jan 19 tony briar mitchell 38
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,721 • Total comments across all topics: 278,690,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC