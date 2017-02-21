Against Me!'s Laura Jane Grace Talks ...

Against Me!'s Laura Jane Grace Talks President Trump's Transgender Action: 'It's Just F---ed Up'

Laura Jane Grace of Against Me! performs onstage during 2016 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall's Island on June 4, 2016 in New York City. Against Me! frontwoman Laura Jane Grace has some poignant words for President Donald Trump's decision to remove protections allowing transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms of their gender identity: "Fuck off."

