AFI, Nothing and Souvenirs sing the sorrow at Union Transfer

On January 20th, Cali goth-punks AFI released their newest album, AFI in correlation with their first show of the album's support tour in Los Angeles, California, at the Troubadour. This tour has been making its way around the country with Chain Gang of 1974 and fellow Californians, Souvenirs; last week, Chain Gang exited the tour and Nothing hopped on, just in time for the Philly dudes to come home and play to a sold out crowd at Union Transfer.

