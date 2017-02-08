AFI, Nothing and Souvenirs sing the sorrow at Union Transfer
On January 20th, Cali goth-punks AFI released their newest album, AFI in correlation with their first show of the album's support tour in Los Angeles, California, at the Troubadour. This tour has been making its way around the country with Chain Gang of 1974 and fellow Californians, Souvenirs; last week, Chain Gang exited the tour and Nothing hopped on, just in time for the Philly dudes to come home and play to a sold out crowd at Union Transfer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Tue
|Layla
|3
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Feb 3
|oularkin
|182
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb 3
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan 30
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan 27
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan 20
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|38
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC