AFI, Nothing and Souvenirs sing the s...

AFI, Nothing and Souvenirs sing the sorrow at Union Transfer

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

On January 20th, Cali goth-punks AFI released their newest album, AFI in correlation with their first show of the album's support tour in Los Angeles, California, at the Troubadour. This tour has been making its way around the country with Chain Gang of 1974 and fellow Californians, Souvenirs; last week, Chain Gang exited the tour and Nothing hopped on, just in time for the Philly dudes to come home and play to a sold out crowd at Union Transfer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) Tue Layla 3
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Feb 3 oularkin 182
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Feb 3 Fred Berg 292
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jan 30 Tantalizing Ty 51
does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06) Jan 27 tony briar mitchell 25
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Jan 20 tony briar mitchell 1,998
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Jan 19 tony briar mitchell 38
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,461 • Total comments across all topics: 278,707,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC