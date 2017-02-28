28 Years After a Horrible Crime, Fang...

28 Years After a Horrible Crime, Fang Singer Sammytown Still Stirs Controversy

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: LA Weekly

When Fang formed in Berkeley in 1980, the band very quickly became one of the major players in the burgeoning Bay Area hardcore punk scene, alongside the likes of Flipper. The original incarnation of the band toured the country in support of the "Yukon Fang" single and then, in 1982, vocalist Sam "Sammytown" McBride was added to the ranks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) Tue Layla 3
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Feb 3 oularkin 182
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Feb 3 Fred Berg 292
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jan 30 Tantalizing Ty 51
does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06) Jan 27 tony briar mitchell 25
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Jan 20 tony briar mitchell 1,998
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Jan 19 tony briar mitchell 38
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,756 • Total comments across all topics: 278,687,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC