20 underrated rock songs from the '90s

Believe it or not, more than 16 contemporary rock bands existed during the 1990s. Sure, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer, Stone Temple Pilots, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tool, No Doubt, Alice in Chains, Green Day, Radiohead, Rage Against The Machine, Nine Inch Nails, Hole and Foo Fighters are a massive part of the decade's musical legacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.