20 underrated rock songs from the '90s
Believe it or not, more than 16 contemporary rock bands existed during the 1990s. Sure, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer, Stone Temple Pilots, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tool, No Doubt, Alice in Chains, Green Day, Radiohead, Rage Against The Machine, Nine Inch Nails, Hole and Foo Fighters are a massive part of the decade's musical legacy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Feb 3
|oularkin
|182
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb 3
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan 30
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan 27
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan 20
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|38
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|697
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC