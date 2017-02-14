2 arrested after cops find cache of weapons, drugs in Queens home
Police at the 105th Precinct uncovered a cache of weapons including a Tech-9 machine pistol, five handguns, two rifles, a shotgun, a bullet proof vest, a machete and a sword. Cops seized a cache of weapons including an AK-47 and nearly 1,500 rounds of ammunition after responding to a 911 call for a woman being assaulted by a man with a gun in Queens, officials said Tuesday.
