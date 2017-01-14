Will Donald Trump pump up the punks of America and beyond?
If anything good will come out of a spray-tan-orange shitstain taking over the White House on January 20, it's that we'll finally know once and for all if punk rock is dead. We're talking the real crusty deal, not the radio-friendly kiddie pop peddled by Green Day and Blink-182.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Georgia Straight.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|13 hr
|Earth Whisperer
|174
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Mon
|Smellin Adhesiv
|37
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Jan 1
|CCGuy
|291
|Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor...
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|696
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Ozz1
|50
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC