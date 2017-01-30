Who's That Crazy Kid on Guitar Player...

Who's That Crazy Kid on Guitar Player's March Cover?

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Guitar Player

In our March 2017 cover story, we started to address the industry-wide challenge of enticing more teens and Millennials to not only start playing the guitar, but to KEEP playing the instrument. To illustrate the concept for the cover art, we looked for a young artist to dramatize our "save the guitar" initiative, and GP 's Art Director, Paul Haggard, found the energetic shot that graces the March 2017 issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Guitar Player.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) 17 hr Tantalizing Ty 51
does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06) Jan 27 tony briar mitchell 25
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Jan 27 We have always be... 180
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Jan 20 tony briar mitchell 1,998
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Jan 19 tony briar mitchell 38
News Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06) Jan 19 tony briar mitchell 697
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Jan 1 CCGuy 291
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Air France
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,400 • Total comments across all topics: 278,420,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC