Who's That Crazy Kid on Guitar Player's March Cover?

In our March 2017 cover story, we started to address the industry-wide challenge of enticing more teens and Millennials to not only start playing the guitar, but to KEEP playing the instrument. To illustrate the concept for the cover art, we looked for a young artist to dramatize our "save the guitar" initiative, and GP 's Art Director, Paul Haggard, found the energetic shot that graces the March 2017 issue.

