Watch Green Day's Trump-Trashing 'Troubled Times' Lyric Video

"Today we celebrate love and compassion more than ever," Billie Joe Armstrong says of video, which honors Martin Luther King Jr. On Martin Luther King Jr. day, Green Day honored the civil rights leader as well as criticized Donald Trump in their lyric video for "Troubled Times." On Martin Luther King Jr. day, Green Day honored the civil rights leader as well as criticized President-elect Donald Trump in their new lyric video for "Troubled Times," a track off their recent Revolution Radio .

Chicago, IL

