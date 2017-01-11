US pioneers Bad Religion to join Rebe...

US pioneers Bad Religion to join Rebellion Festival line-up

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Lancashire Telegraph

Bad Religion never scaled the commercial heights of pop punksters Green Day, or gained the status of Henry Rollins' Black Flag, but the Californian grind merchants remain hugely influential with their bristling social commentary and ferocious live shows. "Bad Religion had such a massive influence on punk, not only their playing but in their close association with Epitaph Records, and all the bands they signed like Total Chaos, Rancid and Descendents," said Rebellion curator Jennie Russell-Smith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancashire Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) 3 hr Earth Whisperer 158
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Jan 1 CCGuy 291
News Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor... Dec 31 tony briar mitchell 1
News Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06) Dec 31 tony briar mitchell 696
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Dec 29 John S Ritchie 36
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Dec 18 Ozz1 50
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,590 • Total comments across all topics: 277,630,821

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC