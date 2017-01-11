US pioneers Bad Religion to join Rebellion Festival line-up
Bad Religion never scaled the commercial heights of pop punksters Green Day, or gained the status of Henry Rollins' Black Flag, but the Californian grind merchants remain hugely influential with their bristling social commentary and ferocious live shows. "Bad Religion had such a massive influence on punk, not only their playing but in their close association with Epitaph Records, and all the bands they signed like Total Chaos, Rancid and Descendents," said Rebellion curator Jennie Russell-Smith.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancashire Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|3 hr
|Earth Whisperer
|158
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Jan 1
|CCGuy
|291
|Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor...
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|696
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Dec 29
|John S Ritchie
|36
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Ozz1
|50
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC