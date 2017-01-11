US pioneers Bad Religion to join Rebellion Festival line-up

Bad Religion never scaled the commercial heights of pop punksters Green Day, or gained the status of Henry Rollins' Black Flag, but the Californian grind merchants remain hugely influential with their bristling social commentary and ferocious live shows. "Bad Religion had such a massive influence on punk, not only their playing but in their close association with Epitaph Records, and all the bands they signed like Total Chaos, Rancid and Descendents," said Rebellion curator Jennie Russell-Smith.

