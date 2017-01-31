Unpopular Opinion: How Can Anyone Not Love Me First and the Gimme Gimmes?
For those not in the know, they're a pop-punk supergroup made up of members of Foo Fighters, Lagwagon, NOFX and Swingin' Utters. They're a sort of living karaoke machine, performing punk covers of everything from Broadway standards to R&B hits.
