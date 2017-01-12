Top 10 romantic breaks to celebrate V...

Top 10 romantic breaks to celebrate Valentine's Day with your loved one

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Mirror.co.uk

It's one of Italy's most captivating cities so it's easy to see why Shakespeare made Verona the setting for his star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet. A visit to Casa di Giulietta to see that balcony is a must of course, as is a visit to the spectacular Roman amphitheatre Arena di Verona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Jan 11 Earth Whisperer 174
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Jan 9 Smellin Adhesiv 37
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Jan 1 CCGuy 291
News Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor... Dec 31 tony briar mitchell 1
News Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06) Dec 31 tony briar mitchell 696
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Dec 18 Ozz1 50
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,721 • Total comments across all topics: 277,909,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC