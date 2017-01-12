Top 10 romantic breaks to celebrate Valentine's Day with your loved one
It's one of Italy's most captivating cities so it's easy to see why Shakespeare made Verona the setting for his star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet. A visit to Casa di Giulietta to see that balcony is a must of course, as is a visit to the spectacular Roman amphitheatre Arena di Verona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Jan 11
|Earth Whisperer
|174
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|Smellin Adhesiv
|37
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Jan 1
|CCGuy
|291
|Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor...
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|696
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Ozz1
|50
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC