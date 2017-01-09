Ticket alert: Green Day on way to Wes...

Ticket alert: Green Day on way to West Palm Beach

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Billy Joe Armstrong and Green Day, shown at a December performance at the Forum in Los Angeles, will bring their tour to West Palm Beach on Sept. 3. Billy Joe Armstrong and Green Day, shown at a December performance at the Forum in Los Angeles, will bring their tour to West Palm Beach on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) 6 hr Earth Whisperer 167
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) 7 hr Smellin Adhesiv 37
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Jan 1 CCGuy 291
News Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor... Dec 31 tony briar mitchell 1
News Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06) Dec 31 tony briar mitchell 696
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Dec 18 Ozz1 50
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,990 • Total comments across all topics: 277,770,399

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC