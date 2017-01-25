The Village People to headline Rewind 2017
VILLAGE People and Status Quo will headline this year's Rewind Festival. The New York-based disco group, famous for their hits YMCA and In the Navy, will top the bill on the Saturday night along with I Will Survive singer Gloria Gaynor.
