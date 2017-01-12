The sounds of 1977Elvis checks out, INXS born in 1977This was, of course, the year that punk broke.
Joe Strummer and the Clash were partly right when they sang 1977, the B-side of their debut single White Riot. The Beatles were done, although Paul McCartney scored one of the year's biggest hits with the god-awful Mull of Kintyre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|22 hr
|tweaker alert
|175
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|Smellin Adhesiv
|37
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Jan 1
|CCGuy
|291
|Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor...
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|696
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Ozz1
|50
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC