The Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones says the band won't be reforming for shows
Never Mind The Reunion! The Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones says the band won't be reforming for shows as they 'hate each other' But fans of The Sex Pistols will be left disappointed if they were hoping to see the band play together, as guitarist Steve Jones' revealed the punks won't be reforming. The axe-slinger, 61, has quashed rumours that they could reunite for the 40th anniversary of Never Mind The B*****ks, saying they don't 'make enough to put up with each other'.
