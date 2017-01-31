The Offspring, Sublime with Rome to Rock the Park in July

Kevin 'Noodles' Wasserman of The Offspring performs on stage at Eventim Appollo on June 22, 2016 in London, England. The announcement follows last week's that Friday of the festival will be a tribute to the 90s featuring Hip-hop's pioneering female crew Salt-N-Pepa, along with Vanilla Ice, Naughty By Nature, Rob Base, Color Me Badd, All-4-One, CC Music Factory and Young MC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.