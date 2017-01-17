The Interrupters Announced Headline UK Shows for February
Hot on the heels of the release of their sophomore album 'Say It Out Loud', released in July of 2016 on Hellcat Records, LA based ska-punk quartet The Interrupters have announced a run of UK headline shows following their prestigious support to Green Day on their arena tour in February. "We had a couple of free days after the Green Day tour so we thought, why not add a couple of headline shows," states frontwoman Aimee Interrupter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|1 hr
|Earth Whisperer
|178
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|Smellin Adhesiv
|37
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Jan 1
|CCGuy
|291
|Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor...
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|696
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Ozz1
|50
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC