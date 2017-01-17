The Interrupters Announced Headline U...

The Interrupters Announced Headline UK Shows for February

Hot on the heels of the release of their sophomore album 'Say It Out Loud', released in July of 2016 on Hellcat Records, LA based ska-punk quartet The Interrupters have announced a run of UK headline shows following their prestigious support to Green Day on their arena tour in February. "We had a couple of free days after the Green Day tour so we thought, why not add a couple of headline shows," states frontwoman Aimee Interrupter.

Chicago, IL

