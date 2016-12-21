The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, January 2-5

Reel Big Fish and Anti-Flag share this week at the Ogden Theatre, while Orgy and Powerman 5000 are at Herman's Hideaway. Also on deck this week are singer-songwriter Dar Williams at Swallow Hill, country singer Aaron Watson at the Grizzly Rose and R&B, and soul singer Chrisette Michele at the Ogden Theatre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.