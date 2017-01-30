The 10 Best Concerts This Week: Foreigner, Ginuwine, Rick Astley and More
You may think we're rickrolling you this week once you scroll down a couple of videos. But no pranks here: The redhead with all the right moves will be visiting Dallas in the flesh Wednesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|20 hr
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan 27
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Jan 27
|We have always be...
|180
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan 20
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|38
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|697
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Jan 1
|CCGuy
|291
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC