Steve Jones discusses possibility of another Sex Pistols reunion
The legendary punk band originally split in 1978 after frontman Johnny Rotten left the band. Bassist Sid Vicious died the year after, but the Sex Pistols have since reformed on three separate occasions: 1996-2001, 2002-2003 and most recently from 2007-8.
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Sat
|tweaker alert
|175
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|Smellin Adhesiv
|37
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Jan 1
|CCGuy
|291
|Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor...
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|696
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Ozz1
|50
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
