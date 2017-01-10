Soundtrack to The Stooges Doc "Gimme Danger" Due Next Week

The soundtrack to Gimme Danger , filmmaker Jim Jarmusch 's documentary about Iggy Pop 's influential proto-punk band The Stooges , will be released digitally on January 13. The album also will be available on CD on February 24 and LP on April 7. Gimme Danger: Music from the Motion Picture includes studio recordings from The Stooges' first three albums -- The Stooges , Fun House and Raw Power -- plus a selection of rare outtakes. Fellow Michigan punks MC5 also appear on the soundtrack.

